To the editor:
While I have been a resident of the Blaine and Ham Lake area for over 40 years, I’ve never written a letter like this before but we are all aware how important this election is. One of the most underrated yet important races on the ballot is for Anoka County commissioner for District 2. The County Board manages our tax dollars, and that’s an important responsibility.
I am supporting Noel Lutsey because of his decades of service to our community. He’s a man of integrity, genuine care and is motivated to improve Anoka County through fiscal responsibility and accountability. He’s devoted himself to service — he’s a leader in his church, a former volunteer firefighter, volunteer with homeless and vulnerable youth, and an active member of our Rotary Club of Blaine and Ham Lake.
Now more than ever, we need elected officials who will communicate with us, work with us, (not against us) and put our needs before partisan games. County commissioner should be a nonpartisan position, and Noel’s issues speak for what sort of leader he is. He’s already doing the hard work of growing jobs in our community, he’s been attending board meetings even though he (along with the rest of the county residents) isn’t allowed to speak or ask questions, and he’s been going to community meetings to grow and develop our economy. I know this because not only has he shared it with me, he communicates it all on his website and through social media. This is what we need — transparent leadership we can trust and count on!
I have seen little positive growth in our community over the last four years — our roads are still dangerous and inadequate, and our public safety department needs support. I’m voting for change because we deserve a safe and healthy community to live in. Noel has been very vocal about making positive changes to enhance our community and protect our tax dollars.
Julie Kretsch
Blaine
