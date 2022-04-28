We live in a dangerous world. When we can prevent senseless deaths and injuries, we should jump at the chance.
Untold numbers of private entities across this country own big cats, mainly lions and tigers. Many have the misguided label of “pets,” because owners are ignoring the fact that wild animals will always be wild. Since 1990, five children and nineteen adults have been killed by exotic cats across 46 states. When big cats attack, law enforcement must respond, even though it’s unequipped with the required knowledge and resources.
Because big cat ownership is largely unregulated, it feeds a market for big cat parts, used for supposed medicinal remedies. But many more are owned by unqualified roadside zoos, unfortunately a thriving business worldwide. Owners breed big cats, then tear the babies away from their mothers to be used in the cruel cub-petting industry. Customers pay to hold, pet, and cuddle with the cute but traumatized cub. When it’s no longer small and cute, it’s sold to another zoo or killed. It’s a brutal cycle of breeding and killing, and despite what zoo owners claim, it does not enhance conservation.
So if your summer vacation takes you driving, do not patronize any such roadside zoo! Beyond that, urge your legislators to support The Big Cat Public Safety Act ( H.R. 263/S. 1210).Unfortunately, Rep. Tom Emmer rarely supports animal welfare issues, so he needs much coaxing. Unless held by USDA-certified entities, wild cats belong in the wild.
