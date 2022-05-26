Literalism, aka Biblical inerrancy, is a deceptive figure of speech, not an attribute of Christianity. Take a look.
There are almost three dozen references to slavery in the Old and New Testaments. It is never condemned. Abolitionists lost the pre-Civil War debates concerning the morality of slavery on the strength of these verses. The Southern Baptist Convention, Southern Methodists and Southern Presbyterians were founded on slavery. 600,000 died in war as a direct result of Biblical inerrancy. Another million slaves died in the Trans-Atlantic Passage.
Why do “Bible-believing” clergy never sermonize on the glories of slavery? Because it’s an affront to common decency.
50,000 people, mostly women, were burned at the stake at the behest of Exodus 22:18, “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.”
Today, few preachers rhapsodize about killing witches. Why? It’s an affront to common decency.
The Catholic Doctrine of Discovery backed slavery and countless genocides based on Deuteronomy 20:16-17, “But of the cities … which the Lord your God gives you as an inheritance, you shall let nothing that breathes remain alive, but you shall utterly destroy them ... as the LORD thy God hath commanded thee.”
Priests no longer support the godliness of genocidal conquest. It’s an affront to common decency.
“Now the works of the flesh are … hatred, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, murders … they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.” (Galatians 5: 19)
By contrast, Jesus’ commands us to “Love one another as I have loved you.” Furthermore, “…all the laws and the prophets” are to be interpreted through his loving example. When our neighbor suffers through systemic bigotry, justice – a product of love – compels Christians to ask, “How can I help dismantle racism?”
The bad fruits of Biblical inerrancy are an affront to common decency and a repudiation of The Way of Jesus. Its slick, legalistic word-smithing and self-serving interpretations breed corruption, racial animosity, death, and contempt for Christianity itself
