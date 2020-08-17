Lennar will soon start construction on another new housing development in Blaine.
Known as Wicklow Cove, it will be located on 113th Avenue Northeast, east of 113th Circle. It will include 40 single-family homes on 13.7 acres of land about half a mile west of the company’s Wicklow Woods development.
Wicklow Cove will be similar to Wicklow Woods, which was approved by the City Council back in 2018. Blaine City Planner Lori Johnson said Wicklow Woods is nearing completion with only a few lots remaining under construction.
Johnson said Wicklow Cove’s homes will be larger than the Wicklow Woods houses. The planned homes will range from 1,325 to 2,600 square feet. Sale prices are expected to be $350,000 to $400,000.
Wicklow Cove will connect with Newmark Homes’ 19-lot housing development called Alexander Woods. The developments will share a street and need to coordinate for utility access.
Wicklow Cove also provides a street connection to the west for future development, Johnson said.
The Blaine Planning Commission held a public hearing July 14 where it heard from dozens of residents through public comments, letters or petitions regarding concerns over trees being removed.
“My neighbors and my family have long enjoyed the trees and wildlife in our backyards while these lots have remained undeveloped,” said Brian Albrecht, who lives southwest of the planned development. “If these lots must be developed, we sincerely hope that at least a portion of the natural landscape will be preserved. I respectfully ask the Planning Commission to consider leaving a buffer of trees along Sand Creek to the greatest extent possible with this project.”
Maneesh Shrivastav, another resident southwest of Wicklow Cove, presented a petition with 26 other signatures to the Planning Commission.
“I am requesting to keep the current line of trees between Knoll Creek (the existing neighborhood to the south) and the new developments,” Shrivastav wrote in the petition. “To be clear, this is the existing mature trees just north of the walking path.”
Shrivastav said the tree line provides privacy, shade and beauty to the neighborhood.
“The removal of these trees would destroy the peace and beauty of what is currently enjoyed,” Shrivastav wrote. “Replacement with newer, less dense trees would be insufficient. ... There is a way to design new neighborhoods without destroying pieces of the old ones. The new developments can be created while preserving this tree line.”
Lennar Land Entitlement Manager Josh Metzer noted at the July 20 City Council meeting that the trees along the walking path on the south end of the Wicklow Cove development are located on city property and therefore will stay. But he said all the trees on the 13.7 acres of the Wicklow Cove property will be removed when it’s graded in order .
“When it comes to having to grade the site to bring the low floor of each home above water table and from there being able to control stormwater, we have to do what we can to balance the site and make sure we have the ability to control that stormwater, and we have to have a place to put it because we have to treat that water on site,” he said.
Lennar will replace more trees than it removes, however — it will plant 132 trees, or 22 more than the site currently has.
City Council Member Jess Robertson asked Metzer if anything could be done to keep the existing trees given the sheer number of public comments requesting that they stay. “Generally public comments don’t come in the amount they have regarding this particular development,” she said at the Aug. 3 City Council meeting.
“The hard truth is if this plan is going to change to keep trees that means loss of lots, and if there’s loss of lots this deal is not going to happen,” Metzer said.
He noted that many of the trees that will be removed are either dead or dying.
Wicklow Cove will also have a 22-foot buffer from Knoll Creek, allowing for more space from the homes to the south.
City Council Member Andrew Garvais requested that Lennar and city staff keep a watchful eye on the Wicklow Cove project to make sure drainage doesn’t affect any of the nearby properties.
On Aug. 3 the City Council unanimously approved a second reading of an ordinance rezoning the Wicklow Cove property from farm residential to development flex. Mayor Tom Ryan was absent.
The City Council also unanimously approved a preliminary plat for Wicklow Cove to subdivide the property into 40 lots and one outlot and a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of 40 single-family homes.
