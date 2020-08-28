The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has announced the start of the 2020 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program.
Established by the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association board of directors, the program provides grants to students attending law enforcement training.
“The next generation of protectors needs our collective support and encouragement,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a press release. “We are excited to see this program continue as we seek to recruit and hire the best possible candidates to serve our communities.”
Students are eligible if enrolled in a mandated POST Skills Program, in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program or in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
The fund will award up to 15 scholarships this year at $600 each. The committee intends to provide scholarships to students from all geographical areas of the state, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Awards will be announced by Dec. 28. Application forms and information are available at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office or mnsheriffs.org.
