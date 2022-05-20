A large fight between juveniles broke out Saturday, May 15, at a carnival at Northtown Mall in Blaine, according to a Blaine Police Department in a press release.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., Blaine police officers responded to a report of a fight at a carnival located in the parking lot of Northtown Mall.
According to the Blaine Police Department, one of the calls reported approximately 30 people gathering near the Ferris wheel, threatening to fight one another. When the first Blaine officer arrived, he reportedly observed people physically fighting while riding on the Ferris wheel.
As officers started to arrive, large groups of juveniles started running from the area and approximately 100 juveniles entered Northtown Mall through the Burlington Coat Factory causing Northtown Mall to go into lockdown and close for the evening, according to the Blaine Police Department.
One Blaine police officer thought he heard shots fired so emergency backup was requested. Several agencies from within the Anoka County responded, in addition to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Blaine Police Department said no weapons were recovered, and there has been no definite confirmation that shots were fired.
The carnival was shut down for the evening and the attendees were asked to leave, however large groups of juveniles refused to do so. Officers declared an unlawful assembly and ordered everyone to leave the property. According to the Blaine Police Department, crowds were dispersed by 10 p.m., and no arrests were made. One juvenile was treated for minor injuries.
The carnival, which was organized by Gopher State Expositions, Inc., ran May 12-22. After the fight, the carnival organizers reportedly worked with the Blaine Police Department to add additional security measures, which included hiring officers to be present for the remainder of the event.
