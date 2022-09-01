ARTS North Suburban Sept Reading Series.png

Authors Stanley Kusunoki and Laurel Osterkamp will share from their recent works during the North Suburban Center for the Arts summer reading series event on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

 Photo by North Suburban Center for the Arts

The next event in the North Suburban Center for the Arts summer reading series features tales of a teacher and of surprising friendships, as Laurel Osterkamp and Stanley Kusunoki share from their works.

The reading is Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Firehouse, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

