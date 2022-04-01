The man charged with killing his 62-year-old neighbor before fleeing to Nevada had his first court appearance this month.
John Joseph Hare, 42, of Coon Rapids, was charged in February with second-degree intentional murder in the death of David Charles Nelson, of Coon Rapids, who was found dead Feb. 23.
According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest in Coon Rapids around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 on report of a suspicious death.
Law enforcement spoke to Nelson’s family members, who said they came to his house to check on him.
Police noticed head trauma, a slashed throat and lacerations on Nelson’s body, finding a hammer nearby and blood spatter around the home, charges say.
Law enforcement found two cellphones in the home, one of which allegedly belonged to Hare.
On Hare’s phone, police allegedly saw a text message from a woman that seemed to reference Nelson’s death.
Police executed a search warrant on Hare’s residence, where they allegedly found clothes that had been recently washed and smelled like bleach. Detectives also noticed drops of blood in the snow outside the residence and blood on a light switch by the door, according to the complaint.
The woman who allegedly texted Hare about Nelson’s death told police that when she arrived at Nelson’s residence, Nelson was surrounded by blood but was still alive.
Hare allegedly told the woman Nelson had tried to die by suicide, but Nelson allegedly said, “No I didn’t, you kicked my ass,” according to the complaint.
Investigators used another cellphone to track Hare in Nevada, where he was apprehended.
Hare’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.
