Lyric Arts’ holiday show “It’s a Wonderful Life” is now on stage.
Running through Dec. 19 at the Anoka theater, the timeless Christmas classic is based on the tale of George Bailey, America’s everyman who learns just how much his life has touched those around him through a divine intervention on Christmas Eve.
After a successful run of “The 39 Steps” this fall, Lyric Arts was excited to open this heart-warming holiday show at the end of November for a full crowd.
The story is brought to life under the direction of Hannah Weinberg-Goerger, an alumnus of the Lyric Arts stage, previously directing “The Revolutionists,’ ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook’ and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ Weinberg-Goerger has taken the play-adaptation set between the years of 1919 and 1945 and has sought to reinvigorate this well-known story into a realistic and authentic representation of not only the trials of America’s “Greatest Generation,” but a beautiful and intimate portrait of one man’s struggles and achievements throughout this turbulent time.
Set against a modern set designed by Greg Vanselow, the show incorporates projections throughout the play, in addition to pre-recorded video elements, to create the many locations throughout Bedford Falls, all of which are projected onto the set itself. This modern achievement seeks to bring to life this story in a way that makes it feel both contemporary and nostalgic, and is a nod to the Frank Capra classic from which this show is adapted.
The play features a full cast of 16 actors ranging in age from the young Zuzu Bailey, played by Ainsley Dirkse, to the forgetful and elderly Uncle Billy, played by Cary Kent. Rául Arámbula leads the show as George Bailey, with Rick Wyman as his lovable guardian angel, Clarence, by his side. Eva Gemlo plays Mary Hatch Bailey, and Warren Sampson delivers the performance of Mr. Potter, the “villain” of the story whose hatred for the Bailey family is the catalyst of the show. The cast members, who also include Lois Estell, Doni Marinos, Steven Ramirez, Kayli McIntyre, Grant Hooyer, Aaron Gaumer, Christy C. Johnson, Lily Meer, Maeve Catherine Stack and Ben Stueve, often play multiple roles throughout the show.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is the second show in a season of heart-warming classics, intriguing thrillers and joy-filled musicals, including titles like “The Mousetrap,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “Little Women” and ‘Something Rotten!’”
Single tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the rest of the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422-1838 or by going to lyricarts.org/tickets. Season tickets, featuring six-show subscription packages and five-show flex passes, are also available.
