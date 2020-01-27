For millennia, Native American people have played games that hone skills and carry cultural significance.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the public will have a chance not only to learn about some of those games but to play them during the Northern Indigenous Winter Games at the St. Francis Learning Center.
This is the second year the St. Francis Area Schools American Indian Education Program will host the games. Last year more than 100 people attended, according to Carline Sargent, American Indian education coordinator for the district.
“The indigenous games came about trying to help people understand these games have been going on … for thousands of years,” Sargent said.
Dan Ninham, Oneida, and his wife, Susan, Red Lake Ojibwe, will lead the games, as they have done for decades at sites across Minnesota and beyond.
Ninham, a career middle school physical education teacher and longtime student of indigenous games, said the activities are about more than physical prowess.
“It’s more than just a game we play,” he said. “It’s more than just throwing a ball. There’s reasons why games are played.”
Taking a holistic approach, he teaches the history and reasons behind the games and also educates people about the roles games have played in shaping modern sports.
“A lot of the modern sports have origins to indigenous games, not only in North America, but globally as well,” he said.
The Feb. 1 event in St. Francis is free and open to everyone. It will feature indoor and outdoor games, including Ojibwe lacrosse on ice, shinny on snow, snowsnake, Oneida footballs, crow arrows and more.
The games run 1-4 p.m., and the St. Francis Learning Center is at 4111 Ambassador Blvd.
In the morning, teachers from St. Francis and other districts can participate in a professional development workshop that counts as cultural competency or physical education training for license renewal. The cost of the workshop for teachers outside the St. Francis District is $49 with preregistration and $59 the day of the event.
Sargent encourages the public to see what the games are all about. Spectators are welcome, as well as participants.
“It’s something to come to, something different that you haven’t had the opportunity to take part in and an opportunity to learn about the first people in our state,” Sargent said.
New this year, the St. Francis American Indian Education Program is collecting lightly used coats, hats, mittens and warm socks to be distributed to students and community members the day of the event.
Donated items can be dropped off at school sites and will be available for anyone to take what they need noon to 4 p.m. at the St. Francis Learning Center Saturday, Feb. 1. Remaining items will be given to schools and shelters.
To learn more about the event or the winter clothing drive, contact Carline Sargent at carline.sargent@isd15.org or 763-213-1575, or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.