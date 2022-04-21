Due to the anticipated stormy weather this weekend, the previously scheduled Highway 10 weekend closure has been postponed until next weekend. Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, April 29, Highway 10 will be closed in both directions between Highway 47/Ferry Street and Seventh Avenue until 5 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Drivers will be detoured to use Highway 610, Interstate-94 and Highway 101.
During the weekend closure, crews will be removing and replacing utilities under Highway 10 near Fourth Avenue.
Residents in the area should be aware that crews will be working 24-hours a day during the weekend and may experience some noise, lights and vibrations.
Main Street Service Road closed beginning April 27
Beginning Wed, April 27, crews will close the Main St. Service Rd. in both directions between Jacob Ln. and Fairoak Avenue. The road will remain closed through mid-summer as crews reconstruct the road.
Drivers will be detoured to use Greenhaven Road, Jacob Lane and Fairoak Avenue. Access will be maintained to businesses.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.
MnDOT and the City of Anoka are working together to reconstruct and improve roads and bridges on Hwy 10 between Thurston Ave. and 7th Ave. through Anoka. When complete, the two-year Highway 10 Anoka project will improve traffic flow, decrease traffic delays and increase safety. Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.
Drivers should plan for delays when traveling on Highway 10.
• Allow for plenty of extra time
• Travel outside of rush hour times
• Follow posted detour routes and avoid cutting through neighborhoods
• Consider Metro Transit buses, Northstar commuter rail, carpooling, Park & Ride lots, or telecommuting
• Visit 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app on your Apple or Android device for real time traffic information
For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Highway 10 Anoka project webpage. If you have any questions about the project, contact the project team.
