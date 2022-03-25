For the past 100 years, the Hennepin Theatre District has served as a backdrop of experiences in the heart of downtown Minneapolis as the stage for celebrating life and art with Broadway shows, musical acts and comedians, and restaurants, bars and clubs. To commemorate this, the Trust launched Heart of Hennepin, a yearlong campaign honoring the history of the District and looking ahead to the future. The first of four Centennial-focused exhibits debuted March 15 in Jack Link’s Legend Lounge in The Hennepin (900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).
Visitors can discover the hidden gems and thrilling history of downtown’s speakeasies and watering holes at Historic Lounges, a Heart of Hennepin Centennial exhibit. The display will explore the fascinating history of the Hennepin Theatre District, also known as “The Loop,” dating back to the turn of the 20th century through the 1960s, when the golden age of theater lounges thrived and captivated audiences.
Beginning in the 1990s, the Trust and the City of Minneapolis worked to bring the District’s vibrancy back to life by re-imagining contemporary nightlife with the many restaurants, clubs and cocktail bars that are still around today.
Future Heart of Hennepin exhibits will explore how Hennepin Avenue has evolved and adapted over 100 years and will continue to adapt and change with the future. Historic buildings have long been at the center of Hennepin Avenue, from characters that have come through them, to social movements, to the acts and artists who graced the stage, to the businesses and community that have changed around and with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.