Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present the From Many Threads gallery show opening Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of the Rum River Handweavers Guild.
The title, From Many Threads, developed while considering the tumultuous events that all people experienced throughout 2020 and 2021. The show presents the concept of unity through different individual fibers coming together as unique and beautiful woven works. Each weaver brings influences from their ancestry and life experiences as they combine materials into a product. The individual materials are only advanced when woven together as a new and valued creation. From Many Threads includes woven art made by using various types of looms and many different types of materials. Some items are made with handspun and hand dyed yarns. Weavings range from rugs, wall art, and home/kitchen textiles to clothing and jewelry.
Rum River Handweavers Guild began as the North Area Weavers in the fall of 2013. The group became more formally organized in 2016-2017, and the name was changed from North Area Weavers to Rum River Handweavers Guild. The mission of the Rum River Handweavers is to share knowledge, gain and preserve information and seek inspiration among friends, leading to creativity in the development and execution of our handweaving. They enjoy sharing their love of the weaving art whether they are beginning or more experienced weavers.
Monthly meetings are usually attended by 15-20 weavers and are devoted to learning new weaving and fiber techniques. Most meetings are led by a member with expertise in the topic. They always enjoy their “show and tell” time and are inspired by each other’s work.
The gallery show will be open until Nov. 28, 2021.
For more information about the Rum River Handweavers Guild, email rrhguild@gmail.com.
New members are always welcome.
