Two of Minnesota’s top college teams will square off in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic at the Andover Community Center in Andover on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State University will take on the No. 2 nationally ranked University of Minnesota in the annual benefit game, which raises awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota. The game also showcases women’s college hockey at its highest level to the fans, including young girls who may aspire to play hockey.
“It is a huge privilege to compete in the Hall of Fame Game against Minnesota,” said Brian Idalski, head coach of St. Cloud State. “Our team is very excited, and to have the opportunity to grow the game and expose women’s college hockey to the next generation of players is always special. Our players understand the impact they have on young players and embrace being role models.”
Tom Roddy, girls director for the Andover Huskies Youth Hockey Association, said, “Our Andover girls hockey players, along with the entire Andover Huskies Youth Hockey Association and Andover community, are overwhelmed with excitement to be hosting this game in our home rink. Andover has built a culture of loving the sport of hockey, working hard and encouraging athletes to reach their highest potential. We look forward to seeing these high-caliber athletes on our ice.”
The teams will battle for the Hall of Fame Game Trophy, which will be presented to the winning team by Buzz Schneider, 1980 Olympic Hockey gold medalist.
Additional ticket information and event details will be announced in coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.