Two of Minnesota’s top college teams will square off in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic at the Andover Community Center in Andover on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State University will take on the No. 2 nationally ranked University of Minnesota in the annual benefit game, which raises awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota. The game also showcases women’s college hockey at its highest level to the fans, including young girls who may aspire to play hockey.

