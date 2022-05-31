University Avenue Aerospace, Children’s Engineering and Science (ACES) Elementary students learned all about healthy eating Thursday, May 19, while installing a new school ACES Learning Garden at their school in Blaine.
The fruit, vegetable, herb and pollinator garden was installed by dozens of students in kindergarten, first, second, third and fifth grades. The ACES Learning Garden consists of five wooden boxes that were constructed by students, then lined the boxes with cardboard to prevent weeds and topped it off with soil, and finally students planted the plants into the garden. Fourth-graders will later help maintain the garden.
“It’s fun working as a team to grow food,” said third-grader Oliver Fournier. “I’m excited to try new fruits and vegetables.”
“I’ve never planted at school before,” said third-grader Cherzoey Birun. “I’m excited to see it once it grows.”
The ACES Learning Garden was funded through a $6,000 grant funded by Cub Foods, Dole Packaged Foods and the Captain Planet Foundation, whose mission is to work collaboratively, engage and empower young people to make an impact to better the planet, partnered together to provide funding and supplies for the ACES Learning Garden.
Dole Packaged Foods and the Captain Planet Foundation have funded over 300 of these Project Learning Gardens across the nation. For each garden, they partner with a local grocery store.
“Dole always sells fruits and vegetables and we feel it’s important for kids to learn about where their food comes from and healthy eating habits,” said Marty Ordman, a spokesperson for Dole Packaged Foods. “It’s important for kids to learn about where their food comes from and how it grows. It doesn’t just magically appear at the supermarket. Research has shown that if a child is exposed to fruits and vegetables at a younger age, they’re more likely to develop healthy eating habits that will stay with them as they grow and mature.”
University Avenue Elementary Curriculum Integration Coordinator Kate Watson applied for the grant after receiving an email from Captain Planet Foundation. Watson said a student had previously asked for more gardening opportunities, and thought installing a garden would be an interesting project to add to the student’s curriculum.
Watson said the project teaches students about gardening, plants and the environment, in addition to helping them practice more teamwork skills.
Kindergartners Harlem Carter and Zainab Anwar said they both had a fun time installing a new school garden.
“Gardening is fun because you get to try new foods,” Carter said.
Anwar said she also liked the gardening project and was excited to try produce from the garden,” because it’s good for you.”
Students will learn more about healthy eating education next school year when the University Avenue Elementary student new broadcast conducts news stories in the garden and hosts cooking classes using ingredients from the garden and cooking supplies that were donated as part pf the grant, Watson said.
“What we do here at University Elementary - more than anything - is we try to fill those opportunity gaps as much as we can, but really we use our STEM and we use our leadership as tools of engagement so kids are always present and wanting to be here,” Watson said. “They don’t want to miss a day when they’re engaged in the learning process and feeling valued and feeling like contributors - and the same goes for our staff. If they’re seeing that value in their fruits and vegetables, but now they’ve seen that as a plant, then to us that’s true engagement and the kids are talking about it and there’s no bad thing that can come of students talking about healthy eating, harvesting and eating a salad at lunch that day. Really they’re some natural connections.”
