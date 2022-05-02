A unique golfing experience had a successful first season in Ramsey.

Riversbend Bar & Grill, 14077 St. Francis Blvd. NW, in Ramsey added a virtual golf simulator to its restaurant last fall, for local golfers to enjoy their favorite sport in the off season.

“It’s popular,” Lane Lantis, general manager of Rivers Bend, said. “We’re coming into summer, and obviously it’s going to slow down, I assume, a lot because people can golf outside.”

The sports bar’s simulator has attracted avid golfers and newbies alike, Lantis said.

As far as simulators go, this one offers participants a fairly realistic experience.

“You can’t really compare it to real golf,” Lantis said. “It’s a different experience, but it’s a great way [to play] for people that live here in the winter.”

The simulator is connected to a party room, also a new addition to the property.

Riversbend is open every day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

