ARTS Rumriver Franny and Ann's images .png

The artwork of Franny Hyde and Ann Phillippi will be on display in their show “Garden of Artful Delights” at the Rumriver Art Center in Anoka starting Aug. 13. The duo partnered through Rumriver’s 2021-2022 Emerging Artist Mentorship Program for Older Adults Ages 55-plus.

 Photo by Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center’s Jan Johansen Gallery is set to unveil a new art show titled “Garden of Artful Delights.” The show opening is Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1-3 p.m. There is also a discussion and presentation about the creative process with the artists on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

The gallery show will feature the artwork of artist and mentor Franny Hyde, and her mentee Ann Phillippi. They participated in Rumriver Art Center’s 2021-2022 Emerging Artist Mentorship Program for Older Adults Ages 55-plus. The purpose of the artist mentorship program is to provide older adults who never had the opportunity to find their artistic voice during their youth a chance to explore and find it now.

