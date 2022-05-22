Shepherd Arlo Christofaro-Hark brought his lambs (and ewes) to Connexus Energy solar garden May 11 to help prepare the ground for growing season. Twelve lambs helped stir up the recently cut grass and push new pollinator-friendly seeds into the ground. Many of the cooperative’s employees stopped by to watch the sheep, pet the sheep dog, and take pictures.
Sustainable agriculture researchers and practitioners from The Land Institute and University of Minnesota Forever Green Initiative planted stems of “perennial sunflower” (aka silflower) against the west fence in the area that has hosted honey bees for the past few seasons. These deep-rooted plants are pollinator powerhouses, each producing more than 50 three-inch blooms late in the summer when flowers are scarce. Princeton-based Prairie Restorations seeded and planted other areas of the solar garden site.
The sheep and pollinator plantings help stack more local benefits into the footprint of solar development, enabling Connexus to create more value for its members and landowner partners. Connexus is the state’s largest electric cooperative and recently announced a fifth consecutive year of no rate increase, thanks in part, to saving millions of dollars for its members by using local solar projects like this one.
