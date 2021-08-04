A site has been set up for lifelong Blaine baseball player Owen Johnson for community members to offer support and stay connected with Owen and family.
Johnson started with the Blaine Area Little League when he was 6, and ultimately progressed his way to BATBA for traveling baseball and up to the high school freshman team this past spring. Johnson has also played on the MN Icemen club team for several years.
Johnson is currently undergoing treatment for B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).
From Johnson’s family:
“He has a heart of gold, builds up his teammates and sees the best in everyone. He played on the Blaine High School freshman ‘A’ basketball team last school year as well. With a summer of non-stop baseball planned, upon hearing his diagnosis, his first words were ‘I can’t play baseball.’
“Owen has always been a gifted athlete, it comes very natural to him and he’s a very smart, strategic player. His dream is to play in the MLB, but also has aspirations of working in sports medicine. We are optimistic, confident and hopeful that he’ll be back on the mound for the spring season!”
The GoFundMe site can be reached at tinyurl.com/2s8hzap2, which also links to a Caring Bridge page to follow along Johnson’s journey and send an encouraging message.
