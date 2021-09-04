By Fridley High School
Fridley High School head football coach Justin Reese has been named Minnesota High School Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association for last school year. The honorary award was presented during the association’s 55th annual Football Hall of Fame banquet in St. Louis Park Aug. 13. Reese is the first African American coach to win this award in Minnesota, and the fifth Class 4A coach to receive the honor.
Fridley High School Principal Patty Hand said this high honor recognizes Reese’s hard work, dedication to his players and their families and passion for football.
“We are so proud of Justin’s work and the well-earned recognition from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association,” Hand said. “He has an incredible ability to work with others, collaborate in effective ways when problem solving, and has a positive energy that he gives to students, staff and families.”
As he accepted the Minnesota High School Coach of the Year Award, Reese acknowledged and thanked Dan Roff, Fridley Public Schools director of activities and athletics; John Swanson, a veteran Fridley coach; and the entire Fridley Tigers coaching team for their dedication to the team and the students they serve.
Reese added that he was especially grateful to the Fridley community for all their support over the years.
“Fridley is a small community,” Reese said. “Every Friday night, our players look forward to seeing their community of families, friends and neighbors in the stands, on their feet, cheering them on through the highs and supporting them through the lows. Their presence and support is our adrenaline.”
Reese began his coaching career at Fridley High School in 2007 as the assistant ninth grade basketball coach. He worked as varsity defensive back coach in 2010 and transitioned to defensive coordinator in 2012. Reese and his staff have been together under his leadership since 2015, when he was named the head football coach of Fridley. Since then, he has led the program to five state tournament appearances, one Twin City District Football Championship and the Fridley Tigers Associated Press Class 4A state championship title during the 2020 season. The Tigers finished the 2020 season with an undefeated record of 7-0. Prior to Reese taking the helm of the Fridley football program in 2015, the Tigers had not been to a state championship since 1990, when they won the state title.
Roff said that Reese was a great addition to the district community, and Fridley High School is incredibly proud of him and what he has accomplished.
“He brought with him a group of committed educators to be part of his coaching staff and has rebuilt a strong football foundation,” Roff said. “He has a unique ability to build relationships and trust, which prepared Fridley football to compete at a higher level. This sense of confidence, combined with skillful athletes and player buy-in, created a culture of high expectations and commitment to excellence which has been integral to program success.”
Reflecting on the award, Reese said there is a lot of time and dedication put into the football program, both on and off the field, directly or indirectly related to football.
“There are only a handful of coaches in our division who have won this statewide award, so I am beyond grateful to be acknowledged by the MFCA,” Reese said, adding that when you have passion, strength and determination, you can find success for your program and students. “This award is a direct reflection of one of my core values of helping our student-athletes build character that will stay with them beyond the playing field. And I am deeply honored to have been selected to receive it.”
The MFCA Coach of the Year Award was established in 1965, and Reese is the 54th winner of the Coach of the Year Award. The Fridley Tigers had a 7-0 record in the 2020 season. During the MCFA Hall of Fame Banquet, along with Reese, six other coaches from across the state were honored as Coach of the Year in their school’s respective football class divisions. Reese was selected as the statewide winner among these Coach of the Year candidates.
