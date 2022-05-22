Fridley Public Schools recently named Justin Reese as the district’s new activities director.
Reese has worked for the district since 2010 and currently serves as a behavior specialist and equity and inclusion specialist at Fridley High School. He has served at the high school as head varsity coach for football and track and field since 2015, and assistant varsity boys basketball coach since 2008.
Reese begins his new role July 1.
“I am so excited for Mr. Reese to join our team,” said Patty Hand, principal of Fridley High School. “He is a dedicated, caring, hard-working educator with a remarkable ability to connect with students, staff and families. He brings unique experiences from a variety of roles within our community over the years.”
Reese’s work at Fridley High School has included collaborating with staff across departments to support the social, emotional and behavioral needs of students. Prior to his role as behavior and equity and inclusion specialist, Reese served as a paraeducator, AVID tutor, and diversity coordinator, working on districtwide initiatives to promote student growth and achievement.
“I am humbled and grateful to step into this position and continue the Fridley activities mission of developing and inspiring excellence of our young leaders,” said Reese. “The value of activities and athletics at the high school level can impact students for the rest of their lives, and I couldn’t be more proud to serve in this role.”
Over the past decade, Reese said he has grown immensely, both personally and professionally, and credits the community for its unwavering support. Looking forward, he said he is excited to build upon the rich tradition and foundation of the Fridley Public Schools’ activities department.
“My years in the Fridley Public School District have molded me into the person I am today,” he said. “I want to continue to give back to this strong school community in every way that I can, and I hope to continue to inspire and elevate our student leaders.”
Reese has received numerous awards for his service as a coach. Among them, he is a six-time recipient of the Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year award (2015-2021) from the Minnesota State High School League, and in 2020, Reese was named State Coach of the Year and Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. In 2020, KARE-11 honored him as Coach of the Year.
Reese received bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Augsburg University, and his master’s degree in sports management and K-12 administrative license from the University of Minnesota.
