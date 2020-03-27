The Fridley High School Key Club earned “Distinguished Club” status and placed first in overall achievement at the Minnesota-Dakotas District Leadership Conference, held March 6-8 in Fargo.
Key Club is a student-led, service-oriented club that makes a positive impact by serving others in their school and community.
The Fridley High School Key Club earned first place overall in achievements, which honors service hours and the amount of funds raised based on the number of members.
In addition, the Fridley group was one of four clubs in the Minnesota-Dakotas region to earn “Distinguished Club” status. The designation is based on overall performance in the combined areas of club administration, membership and leadership development, Kiwanis family involvement, service, and fundraising.
This past year, Fridley members have clocked 2,349 hours of service, which totals 48 hours per student.
At the conference clubs from Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota elected members to serve on the District Board for the 2020-21 school year. This year, ninth-grade student Serina Wood was elected as lieutenant governor for Division 7A and will serve on the District Board of Trustees as a liaison for clubs in the north and west Twin Cities metro.
