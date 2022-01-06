Fridley High School Class of 2022 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme candidates: back row, from left, Ellie Hinnenkamp, Greta McCoy, Karina Daniels-Carlson and Ryken Farr; front row, from left, Michele Martinez-Rosales, Emily Hill, Priya Rana, Devika Ramnarine, Sophia Pehl, Andrew Hill and Elizabeth Lor. Not Pictured: Eric Dean and Salma Hassan. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)
Seven Fridley High School Class of 2021 students earned an IB Diploma, including, from left, Grace Brant, Ellen Delp, Michael Ude and Louisa Schirmacher. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)
Fridley High School Class of 2022 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme candidates: back row, from left, Ellie Hinnenkamp, Greta McCoy, Karina Daniels-Carlson and Ryken Farr; front row, from left, Michele Martinez-Rosales, Emily Hill, Priya Rana, Devika Ramnarine, Sophia Pehl, Andrew Hill and Elizabeth Lor. Not Pictured: Eric Dean and Salma Hassan. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)
Thirteen Fridley High School seniors who are participating in the rigorous college preparatory IB Diploma Programme were recognized Dec. 21 at the 12th annual Silver Platter Breakfast Celebration.
Fridley High School, an International Baccalaureate World School, hosted the event where Fridley IB Diploma Programme seniors presented their extended essays, a culminating research project for those pursuing the IB Diploma.
To earn an IB Diploma, students must complete the IB Diploma Programme core classes, assessments and exams during their junior and/or senior years of high school.
The extended essay is an externally assessed, in-depth study of a topic and seeks to teach high-level research and writing skills, intellectual discovery and creativity. Each topic is independently selected by participating students.
Fridley Public Schools is the first and only school district in Minnesota to offer the full IB Continuum from preschool through grade 12.
In addition to the presentation of the extended essays, seven Fridley High School Class of 2021 graduates were presented with their IB Diplomas: Abhinav Bijlwan (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Engineering); Grace Brant (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Nursing); Ellen Delp (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Journalism); Isabelle Dircks (Dance Instructor at More Than Dance); Louisa Schirmacher (Winona State University, English); Michael Ude (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Electrical Engineering); and Jason Vanderwerf (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Biomedical Engineering).
