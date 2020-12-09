Santa Claus is moving out of the malls and onto Zoom, where children can meet with him this holiday season from the safety of their own homes.
For the first year ever, the Fridley nonprofit Impact Services is hosting Zoom calls with Santa Claus through Wednesday, Dec. 23, as a fundraiser.
“This summer I was thinking about how kids this winter won’t have the opportunity to go to the malls to see Santa because of the pandemic, so I thought this was a perfect opportunity to raise money for Impact Services that goes towards serving the community,” Impact Services Executive Director Steve Griffiths said.
Griffiths will be among those playing Santa Claus. Griffiths has had a lot of experience in the role. He first started being Santa Claus in college and has done it off and on ever since.
Kids will have 10 minutes to converse with Santa, share their wish lists and find out if they’ve been naughty or nice.
The Zoom links will be sent out 24-48 hours before the calls.
“What’s nice about the Zoom calls is it gives kids a chance to meet Santa in a space they’re familiar with,” Griffiths said. “When kids go and see, Santa they’re either in awe or shock. To have an opportunity to sit in your own home and talk with Santa makes them feel more at ease.”
The Zoom calls cost $25, with proceeds going to Impact Services.
Griffiths said Impact Services is nonprofit that serves seniors across Anoka County through its Meals on Wheels program that delivers nutritious meals to seniors and people with disabilities. It also has a choir, Voices of Impact, for people with dementia, and it offers a curriculum that helps seniors and families deal with the aging process.
Griffiths said the Meals on Wheels program has doubled since the pandemic started in March.
“Donations are critically needed for us right now,” he said.
To sign up for a Zoom call with Santa, visit zoomwithsanta.org.
Email questions to info@impactservicesmn.org.
To learn more about Impact Services, visit impactservicesmn.org.
