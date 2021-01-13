St. Francis School District students in kindergarten through second grade will resume full-time, in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The district expects students in grades three through nine will follow suit Feb. 1 and students in grades 10-12 may return to in-person learning as early as Feb. 16. But the plan for bringing back middle- and high-schoolers is still under review by the COVID-19 regional support team, which works with area districts to make plans that adhere to state guidelines.
Plans could also change based on data about the spread of COVID-19 or if the state issues new guidance.
The St. Francis School Board signed off on the return-to-school plan Monday, Jan. 11.
The plan comes after Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order last month with guidance allowing schools to return to in-person starting the week of Jan. 18.
After holding out longer than other local districts, the St. Francis School District put secondary students in distance learning in mid-November last year, and elementary students went online Nov. 30. The switch came amid a spike in COVID-19 cases that affected the district’s ability to adequately staff school buildings.
Superintendent Beth Giese told the School Board Jan. 11 that only four staff members were seeing their ability to work affected by COVID-19 at that time. That was compared to more than 90 staff members at the peak.
The staggered start for in-person learning is required by state guidelines, which say no more than three grades can be introduced into a building in a two-week period.
The district is requiring the use of masks and taking other precautions. COVID-19 testing for all in-person staff will be available every two weeks starting Feb. 1.
If a teacher is in quarantine, students will report to the classroom if coverage can be found. If a bus driver is quarantined and the district can’t find a substitute, parents will be asked to transport students to school, or students will be offered distance learning. If a student is in quarantine, they will attend school remotely.
Look for updates online at isd15.org/district-information/school2020.
