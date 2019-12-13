A Netherlands court has sentenced the 24-year-old man who killed an Andover musician studying abroad to six years in prison.
Joel Schelling was sentenced in a verdict read by the court of Rotterdam Dec. 11 for stabbing Sarah Papenheim to death on Dec. 12, 2018, according to local police. After serving his prison sentence, Schelling will be placed in TBS, a type of psychiatric institution in the Netherlands.
However, Papenheim’s mother Donee Odegard is unsatisfied with the sentence, arguing it was too short, and worries he could be released from TBS sooner rather than later.
“I’m really shocked,” Odegard said. “You know, this guy didn’t just stab my daughter once and go, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ He stabbed her 27 times. ... This was rage.”
Odegard, who said she was told Schelling would be sentenced to a decade in prison, said his six-year sentence will likely be closer to four, because he has already served one year and could get a year reduced for good behavior.
“I wasn’t liking that, but I at least came to terms with that, but when I came here thinking ‘OK, he’ll get 10 years’ ... when it was less, it just made me want to vomit,” Odegard said.
Papenheim was studying psychology at Erasmus University in the Netherlands when she was killed. Local reporting at the time said police were called to a student housing complex on reports of arguing and screaming, according to local Netherlands paper Algemeen Dagblad. Schelling was later arrested attempting to board a train with baggage, according to the paper.
Schelling claimed to have gotten into an altercation with Papenheim before the attack but did not recall the stabbing itself, according to Algemeen Dagblad.
Schelling had previously talked about killing people, However, when he was visited by mental health professionals, they concluded he was just “telling stories,” Odegard said.
While other parties have assured Odegard that TBS is similar to a life sentence, she said she doesn’t trust he’ll be in very long. Odegard said Schelling is manipulative and fears he’ll be able to get out earlier than he should.
“My opinion is he’s going to be quite suave and he’ll get out in not too long,” Odegard said.
For the last year Odegard has been returning to the Netherlands roughly every three months for the trial.
“I’m pretty much paycheck-to-paycheck,” she said. “I have spent so much money it’s like he does the crime and I’ve been doing the time.”
While Schelling is supposed to reimburse her for the expenses, Odegard said, the money won’t bring her daughter back.
Closer to home, local musicians who played with Papenheim have been helping Odegard get through the trials.
“I don’t think I’d still be standing if it wasn’t for them,” she said. “They have really helped a lot, not only monetarily with some of the donations and benefits but emotionally. Without them I don’t know where I’d be.”
Odegard plans to continue looking into TBS and learning more about the system, she said.
