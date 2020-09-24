It’s magical — and terrifying — to bring a baby home.
We haven’t done this part before.
On Aug. 24 my wife and I met our second child, Isla Grace (pronounced EYE-luh). All 8 pounds, 3 ounces of her was perfect.
We’ve spent a lot of time staring at her, telling her how glad we are she’s here.
Everyone says she looks like her mom. I generally have a hard time seeing what people mean when they say babies look like one parent or the other, because to me they just look like babies. But my wife and I agree Isla looks a lot like her brother Aiden did, and we wish she could meet him.
We didn’t get to bring Aiden home, because he was born prematurely and we lost him to an infection after 10 days in the NICU. That made bringing Isla home both extra special and especially scary.
Parenting after a loss, we’re learning, has a unique set of challenges.
The anxiety is one.
I’m sure most parents feel anxious about their children, but I’m not usually an anxious person, and I don’t think my wife or I anticipated how deep the anxiety would run.
We barely slept the first night in the hospital — not because Isla fussed or shift changes kept us awake but because we could hardly bear to put her down, could hardly allow ourselves to sleep and trust she’d be OK when we awoke, even with doctors and nurses only steps away.
Bringing her home where we were on our own didn’t help the anxiety. Neither did being in the midst of a pandemic. But at least the oxygen and heart rate monitor we bought for overnight use has brought some peace of mind to bedtime.
As my wife observed, we frequently find ourselves holding conflicting emotions in tandem these days, like when we brought Isla to the cemetery to meet her brother and take a family selfie.
Often we savor the moments with Isla even more because we missed out on them last time; we’re less likely to take them for granted. At other times the fatigue or frustration of parenting a newborn set in, and we must be gentle with ourselves instead of feeling guilty for not appreciating every minute as we should.
As we share the joy of Isla with the world, we don’t want people to forget Aiden or see this as a happy ending to our story. It’s not a happy ending. We still love and miss our son and will never “get over” him. We have two children, even though only one of them is with us.
But we also don’t want Isla to feel like she’s living in the shadow of her brother or that she is somehow a replacement. We want Isla to know she’s wanted and loved for who she is on her own.
Welcome to the world, Isla.
You are special, you are loved, and you have our hearts wrapped around your little finger. As your mommy says, you turn your daddy to “mush.”
