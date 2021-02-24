On Monday, Feb. 22, the United States crossed the heartbreaking threshold of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 — the most of any nation during the yearlong pandemic.
We’ve lost more Americans to this disease than we lost in battle during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.
President Joe Biden commemorated the lives lost during a memorial ceremony Monday night at the White House, along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Flags were lowered to half staff, and candles were laid out on the steps of the White House down to the South Lawn. A moment of silence was held in recognition of the half a million lives lost due to COVID-19
“That’s how you heal — you have to remember,” Biden said prior to the memorial service. “And it’s also important to do that as a nation. Those who have lost loved ones, here’s what I know: They’re never truly gone. They’ll always be part of your heart.”
As of Feb. 22, Minnesota has lost 6,501 people including 383 people from Anoka County. When most people look at daily death tolls on the news they fail to see people who have died. Behind each death is the story of a vibrant, beautiful life that the community has sadly lost.
Here at ABC Newspapers we want to commemorate the 383 Anoka County lives lost due to COVID-19 in the Anoka County UnionHerald and the Life newspaper next month. We want to hear and share the deeply personal stories of the people we have lost and the impact of that loss on their families, friends and communities.
If you’ve lost someone who lived in Anoka County to COVID-19, please reach out to us. We want to honor their life and the legacy they leave behind.
We’d also like to hear the individual stories of people who have been impacted by COVID-19 — doctors, nurses and EMT’s who served on the front lines of the pandemic; people who are experiencing severe health problems long after having COVID-19; people who have lost their jobs or are experiencing financial hardships; businesses that have closed; teachers and students who had to transition to new forms of learning or missed major milestones like graduation due to the pandemic; nursing homes that lost residents and friends due to COVID-19; funeral homes, mental health professionals or patients who are feeling the impacts of the social isolation the pandemic brought; and more.
Everyone here in Anoka County, in Minnesota and across the nation has been impacted in some way during this pandemic. By sharing your story with ABC Newspapers you’ll not only let people how COVID-19 has impacted you, but your story may also resonate with people who have similar stories and remind them they’re not alone.
If you live in Anoka County and would like to share your story with us, email me at paige.kieffer@apgecm.com by Friday, March 5. Please include your name, phone number, what city you’re from and a brief description of the story you’d like to share. We hope to hear from many of you. ABC Newspapers would be honored to tell your stories.
