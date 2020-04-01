A conference call.
A memo.
And just like that, ABC Newspapers lost more than 2/5 of our reporting power until further notice.
COVID-19 has hit newspapers hard financially, just as it has hit many industries. After all, if businesses aren’t open, they have nothing to advertise in the newspaper and no money to advertise with.
In response to rapidly declining revenue, Adams Publishing Group, our parent company, announced last week it’s slashing full-time employees’ hours by 25% and eliminating most contract and part-time positions. The goal, according to the company memo, is to remain financially viable while avoiding large-scale layoffs or furloughs.
What this means for ABC Newspapers is that, for the time being, we’ve lost a contract reporter, lost 40 work hours for employees and lost our freelance budget.
To be clear, I’m not asking for pity. I know many people are worse off as the coronavirus pandemic leaves many workers jobless and small businesses wondering how they’ll survive.
I’m just shooting straight about our situation, because I believe we owe it to our readers and our community to let you know what’s going on.
So let me be frank: You’re going to notice some temporary changes in the paper. It may feel thinner for a while, and you won’t see the same level of local content you’re used to. It’s difficult for me to say that, but given the reduction in our resources, it’s inevitable. We simply can’t deliver the same with less, even though community journalists have been trying for years to do just that.
But I can tell you this: Your local journalists aren’t giving up.
We will still be here doing our level best to bring you as much local news as we can and to be a trusted source of information about your community. We want to be your eyes and ears, tell your stories and bring you content you won’t find elsewhere. (If you know of stories worth telling, by the way, please share them.)
None of us in the newsroom is in this for the money, or we would’ve quit long ago.
We care about this work.
We want to keep you informed and connected.
We believe the governor was right to declare journalism an essential service during his “stay-at-home” order, and we want to live up to the expectations that go along with that.
But I’m also asking something of you, our communities. Please be patient and support us in this time, just as you support other local businesses affected by this crisis. Know that we are working hard and, just like you, we look forward to seeing life return to normal.
Please stick with us, and we’ll stick with you.
We’ll get through this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.