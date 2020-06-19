While we struggle with the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, many people may be wondering how they can help.
“Where the really sincere white people have got to do their ‘proving’ of themselves is not among the black victims, but out on the battle lines of where America’s racism really is — and that’s in their own home communities; America’s racism is among their own fellow whites.”
Malcolm X wrote that in “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as he reflected on what he said to a white woman asking him how she could help. He said he regretted that at the time he told her she couldn’t help, and his views on white allies changed after visiting Mecca.
One place white people can start is acknowledging white privilege. An extremely basic explanation of white privilege is that a white person likely never has to worry about the color of their skin impacting their success.
Before getting defensive, a white person should know that privilege is hard to combat. There isn’t any way to specifically target our own privileges, because it’s often how the world treats us in ways that are subtly interwoven into our society.
To begin with, a tool I’ve used to begin understanding the impacts of my privilege is “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” by Peggy McIntosh.
McIntosh approaches white privilege through her attempts at bringing male privilege to light.
In her article she notes that men are often unwilling to grant that they are privileged, even when acknowledging that women are disadvantaged. This applies to white privilege as well.
As white people, we are often unwilling to accept that we may have had an easier time getting a job, renting an apartment or buying a home. Yet we’ll acknowledge that a person of color may lose out on that job or a new home despite those realities being two sides of the same coin.
We may not want to acknowledge our privilege because we want to believe we live in a meritocracy. That we’ve gotten where we are through hard work, dedication and a go-getting attitude.
In many cases we have worked hard to get to where we are and we work hard to keep moving toward where we want to be. That work is valid, but it’s supported by a scaffolding of white privilege that many of us are not taught to see.
White people who don’t want another man to die like George Floyd, or even just don’t want to see more eruptions of violence like what followed Floyd’s death need to do the work to make change.
That doesn’t mean just talking with people of color, though their input is necessary, because relying on people of color to be the driving force in fighting racism is another privilege. We are a significant part of the system that re-creates and enforces the inequalities in our world.
If we sincerely want to make changes to our society we must continue to have these conversations with our friends and family. If there is one privilege we can work to remove right now it’s our privilege to ignore race issue when among only white people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.