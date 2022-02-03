It’s no secret that for journalists, as for many people, the past few years have been a challenge. I don’t say that to complain but because it makes me all the more proud of the work my team at ABC Newspapers has done. Even though we haven’t yet returned to the staffing levels we had prepandemic, we work diligently to bring our communities the local news they rely on us to provide.
Last week that hard work was rewarded with 19 statewide awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Judged by our peers from another state, the annual contest recognizes some of the best work from Minnesota’s community journalists.
ABC Newspapers, which includes the Anoka County UnionHerald and the Blaine/Spring Lake Park/Fridley/Columbia Heights Life, took home honors in categories from general excellence to sports reporting, and from social issues story to best columnist. And our youngest reporter, Emilee Wentland, was honored with second place in the contest for new journalist of the year, highlighting her well-rounded skills and promising future.
My team might think I sound like a broken record when I say that, as wonderful as it is to have our efforts recognized, what we do isn’t about the awards — it’s about the community.
I believe what we do matters. It strengthens communities. It commemorates achievements and milestones. It holds government leaders accountable by shedding light on what they do.
Ultimately I’m proud of our work because it makes a difference.
I’m also grateful to you, readers and subscribers, because we literally couldn’t do this without you. You make local journalism possible at a time when trustworthy information and strong communities are as important as ever.
Here’s a list of the awards ABC Newspapers and its staff accepted Jan. 27 (note that the Life and UnionHerald are in different size brackets for the competition):
First Place:
• Typography & Design, UnionHerald
• Typography & Design, Life
• Sports Reporting, Life
• Social Issues Story, Paige Kieffer
• News Photo, Paige Kieffer
• Sports Story, Patrick Slack
• Sports Feature Story, Patrick Slack
Second Place:
• General Excellence, UnionHerald
• New Journalist of the Year, Emilee Wentland
• Business Story, ABC Newspapers staff
• Best Columnist, Jonathan Young
• Sports Feature Story, Patrick Slack
• Portrait & Personality Photography, Jonathan Young
Third Place:
• General Reporting, UnionHerald
• General Reporting, Life
• Sports Reporting, UnionHerald
• Business Story, Jonathan Young
• Arts & Entertainment Story, Patrick Slack
• Headline Writing, UnionHerald
