“We’re all in this together.”
Doubtless you’ve heard or seen those words recently, and I heartily agree with the sentiment.
But being in this together doesn’t mean we’re all affected equally by the current pandemic.
While some are sitting at home wondering how to make rent and feed their family, the biggest problem others face is running out of good shows to binge watch. Some will recover easily from any financial bump they hit right now, while others may see the entire course of their life change.
Or consider the people whose jobs are considered essential, such as grocery store employees, who are often among the lowest paid workers and yet are the ones expected to continue putting themselves at greater risk so we can eat.
And what about businesses? In a handful of industries, business is booming and is perhaps more profitable than usual, while the mom and pop shop on the corner in Anoka is wondering if it can hold on long enough to reopen.
Then there are the elderly, some of whom suffer from isolation and loneliness in the best of times and may now feel completely alone.
Even within families, members are often affected very differently by the pandemic. In my own family everyone is doing OK, but some siblings can work remotely and some can’t; some have seen hours cut and some are in as high demand as ever; some can collect unemployment and some can’t.
Speaking of families, I’d guess many of you have seen heated disagreements, maybe even arguments, about the current situation and the response by the local, state and federal governments. I’ve been involved in those divisive discussions myself (and may I suggest it’s often better to have those conversations on the phone or a video chat than via text or social media, where it’s easier to forget the person and harder to convey tone).
My point here is not to be depressing or pessimistic. The situation has also brought out good in people. In the past month and a half we’ve seen Minnesotans and Anoka County residents coming together to meet needs in a crisis — volunteers creating homemade masks, businesses stepping up production of face shields and ventilator parts, restaurants donating food to emergency responders, neighbors going out of their way to lift the spirits of others.
My point is the current situation isn’t purely a unifying force and could easily be a wedge dividing communities, neighbors and families. So it’s important to remember that while we’re all in this together, we’re all affected differently.
And that’s exactly why we need each other.
