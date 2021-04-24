Courtesy of Fridley High School
Fridley senior Josh Franklin has been named the 2021 Tri Metro Outstanding Senior Wrestler of the Year.
Selected unanimously by all Tri Metro Conference wrestling coaches, Franklin earned the award following an excellent performance at the Minnesota State High School League Class AA state championship, where he finished fourth in the state in the 285 class.
Franklin completes his varsity wrestling career, which began in seventh grade, as one of the top wrestlers to compete at Fridley. He is a four-time All-Conference award winner, four-time state entrant, and three-time state place winner — a first-time achievement in the Fridley wrestling program’s history.
According to coach Eric Anderson, Franklin’s work ethic, strong abilities, desire to win and attention to detail makes him a standout student-athlete.
“Each year, Josh has worked hard to achieve his goals and concentrated on his areas of weakness to become an exceptional wrestler,” said Anderson. “It was a unanimous decision among us coaches when selecting the Outstanding Senior Wrestler of the Year. Coaches across all schools agreed there was no one else more deserving than Josh.”
Competing in athletics at Fridley has helped Franklin grow as a person.
“I’m committed to rising through challenges,” said Franklin. “Every loss is used as a learning experience and I think about how I can improve, which also helps me in day-to-day activities.”
Franklin added that he is proud to have earned this award during his senior year.
“I’m so grateful, especially to my coaches for helping me through everything,” he said. “They’ve truly molded me into the person I am today.”’
Franklin plans to attend Rochester Community and Technical College to earn his associate degree, then continue on to a four-year university.
