Roadwork at the interchange of Round Lake Boulevard and Highway 10 in Coon Rapids got underway Monday, June 14, and is scheduled to last through late July.
The project includes bridge repairs, signal system replacements and realignment of the loop from northbound Round Lake Boulevard to westbound Highway 10. It also includes repairs and resurfacing at the bridge, along with new concrete barrier and sidewalk on the bridge over Highway 10. Pedestrian curb ramps also will be upgraded to conform to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
MnDOT also will install a new sidewalk on the east side of Round Lake Boulevard from the Riverside Shopping area to just south of Northdale Boulevard.
During the project, motorists will encounter single-lane traffic with traffic shifts, lane and ramp closures and short-term intersection closures between Main Street and Northdale Boulevard. The loop from northbound Round Lake Boulevard to westbound Highway 10 and the ramp from westbound Highway 10 to Round Lake Boulevard also will close for approximately two weeks in mid-July.
Information about upcoming traffic impacts will be shared as details become available.
When completed in late July (weather permitting), MnDOT says the project will provide a new, upgraded signal system, upgraded pedestrian and bicycle accessibility and improved safety and mobility at the interchange.
For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at tinyurl.com/w7nwm7bu.
