SP Gabby Rosenthal (OSU Athletics).jpg

Ohio State vs Wisconsin on Friday, November 27, 2020.

 Kirk Irwin/Photo courtesy of Ohio State University Athletics

Blaine graduate Gabby Rosenthal recorded an assist on the first score of a three-goal second period for the Ohio State women’s hockey team in a 3-2 win over Minnesota Feb. 13, completing a series sweep for the No. 4 Buckeyes over the No. 2 Gophers. Fellow Blaine grad Emily Brown scored a goal for Minnesota in the first game of the series Feb. 12. 

