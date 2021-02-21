Blaine graduate Gabby Rosenthal recorded an assist on the first score of a three-goal second period for the Ohio State women’s hockey team in a 3-2 win over Minnesota Feb. 13, completing a series sweep for the No. 4 Buckeyes over the No. 2 Gophers. Fellow Blaine grad Emily Brown scored a goal for Minnesota in the first game of the series Feb. 12.
Women's College Hockey: Blaine grads on both sides in Ohio State vs. Gophers series
