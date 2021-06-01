A Columbia Heights woman is in stable condition after a unit in a multi-family building was on fire early Saturday, May 29, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 4:20 a.m. May 29 Columbia Heights Police and Fire departments, Allina EMS and the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team were called to the 4300 block of Third Street Northeast on report of a fire.
A man and a woman were inside the unit when the fire started, and both were able to get out on their own, The woman is in stable condition after being transported to the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Minnesota State Fire Marshal, the Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Heights Police Department are investigating the fire.
