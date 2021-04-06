“Trial of the Wizard King,” the second installment of a fantasy thriller trilogy by Spring Lake Park’s Chad Corrie, officially launches Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. on Facebook.
During the virtual book launch, Corrie will talk about the series, books one and two and share other Tralodren-related news as well as more info about the promotional tour. Viewers will also have the chance to ask Corrie directly any questions they may have.
There will also be a series of events people can take part in later in the month, including Instagram live events and signings via the Barnes and Noble stores in Fargo April 17, Maple Grove April 20, Roseville April 22 and Maplewood April 27. During these events, readers can request purchased copies of the book in the place of traditional signing events due to COVID-19 restrictions, while again having the chance to ask Corrie questions.
For more information, visit chadcorrie.com/events.html or follow him on Twitter @CreatorChad.
