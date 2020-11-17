A 20-year-old Wisconsin man was charged Nov. 17 with fleeing a traffic stop and exchanging gunshots with law enforcement during a police chase through St. Francis and other communities over the weekend.
Bradley Michael Olsen faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm, use of deadly force on a peace officer, possession of a firearm as a felon and fleeing a police officer.
On Nov. 14 at approximately 9:47 a.m. a St. Francis police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Ambassador Boulevard Northwest and Quicksilver Street Northwest in St. Francis, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, identified as Olsen, allegedly fled law enforcement through several jurisdictions and opened fire multiple times on law enforcement during the chase, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
St. Francis police were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies as the suspect continued to flee. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in the area of 245th Avenue and 101st Street Northwest in Lavonia Township in Sherburne County, authorities say.
Olsen allegedly opened fire on law enforcement again after the crash. An Anoka County sheriff’s deputy returned fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Olsen later exited the vehicle and was arrested and taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities. Olsen was not shot, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and no officers were harmed during the shootout.
Olsen is currently in the Sherburne County Jail.
The deputy who discharged his firearm, identified as Jeffrey Barrett, who has been with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office five years, was placed on standard administrative leave.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
