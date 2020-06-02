The St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Coloring the Community Chalk Contest.
In an effort to bring the community together and promote a little fun during the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a social distancing chalk contest.
Entries were submitted through May 11. All 31 participants are receiving a gift card to a local business.
The winners were:
• First place: Kari and Barb Ramacher
• Second place: Cody Loud
• Third Place: Kaylynn Brennhofer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.