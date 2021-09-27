The Coon Rapids Love My Pet Fair returned this year after a year off for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair in Riverview Park featured a pet costume contest, a pet parade, vendors, a chalk art contest and a pet vaccine clinic.
The winners of the pet costume contest were:
• First place: Katie Ranker and her dog Sadie dressed as Col. Sanders and a bucket of fried chicken.
• Second place: Renee Bitodeau and her dog Ivy and Dee Hoeft and her dog Reggie as “Just Married.”
• Third place: The Garcia family and Rainard as cowboys.
The winners of the chalk art contest for the 5- to 8-year-old category were:
• First place: Maisy and Nora Crumb, for their mountain scene drawing.
• Second place: Iyla Osternam for her drawing of dogs, a rainbow and the sun.
The winners of the chalk art contest for the 9- to 13-year-old category were:
• First place: Nicholas Haaland for his drawing of paw prints and pavers.
• Second place: Nathan Haaland for his drawing of a dog and a ball.
The winner of the chalk art contest for the 14- to 17-year-old category was Payton Leet for his drawing of a frog.
The winners of the chalk art contest for the adult category were:
• First place: Bonnie Eenigenburg for her drawing of a dog.
• Second place: Barbara Dilbert for her drawing of a little girl and a dog house.
