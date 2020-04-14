Throughout his career, Chris Weinhold has seen pretty much everything at TPC Twin Cities.
Starting in 2006, Weinhold has steadily climbed up the ladder at the Blaine golf club. He has held a variety of positions and helped pave the way for becoming the home of a PGA Tour event, all building to his ultimate goal of being named TPC Twin Cities General Manager.
“I feel great pride in being promoted to general manager at TPC Twin Cities and following in the footsteps of Alan Cull, our previous general manager,” Weinhold said. “Alan had been at the club since Day 1 and was a huge supporter and mentor for me along the way.
“When I started here in 2006, I had a personal goal of being promoted to a head golf professional in the TPC Network by the age of 30 and a general manager by the age of 40. With my 39th birthday approaching, I was able to accomplish that goal and especially excited to be at one property during that time. The relationships that have been created over the last 14-plus years with members and staff have been priceless and looking forward to another 14-plus to continue to build more.”
Weinhold’s path has included several positions to help prepare him for the general manager role, gaining hands-on experience at how different parts of the course work together. He started at TPC Twin Cities in Outside Operations for a season, then moved up to Assistant Golf Professional learning the inside and out of golf operation. Near the end of 2012, he was promoted again to Head Golf Professional, before advancing to Assistant General Manager in the spring of 2019 and now ultimately up to General Manager at the beginning of 2020.
“Spending that much time in the golf operation allowed me to fully understand the operation while developing relationships with other departments,” Weinhold said. “Over the next six seasons, I was able to build a team that was working towards the same goal(s) for the membership and the PGA Tour. As Assistant General Manager, the position changed to working with all departments daily to ensure the entire club is working towards these same goal(s).”
Once the point person in his specific department, now Weinhold is the one overseeing many.
“The biggest difference I have learned in my first few months as general manager is the change from being an expert in your department to becoming the guide,” Weinhold said. “Giving our department heads the freedom to run their operation as they see fit, while collaborating on ideas, goals and culture of the club.”
The biggest challenge in Weinhold’s first summer in the role will be one shared across the country: dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Public health is at the forefront of all decisions being made by government officials, looking to limit the spread of the virus, while still offering opportunities for citizens to exercise under social distancing practices. Golf courses, such as TPC Twin Cities, have been developing plans to try and operate under that balance in hopes of being open for golfers throughout this summer.
“Undoubtedly golf can be played while maintaining social distancing,” Weinhold said. “In the past weeks, we have created operational videos to show just that, and prepared our members and staff for what is to come when we are back open. The most important factor is to keep all our members, guests and staff safe during these times. I think our world will be forever changed by what is happening right now, but I think if done correctly, changes that industries make can have a positive impact moving forward.”
After being the longtime home of the 3M Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, the course held the inaugural PGA Tour 3M Open last July, bringing in several of the world’s top players and a packed gallery in a smashing success.
“I think it exceeded everyone’s expectations! We were leery of the date being over the Fourth of July and how that would affect the crowds, but they came out in droves,” Weinhold said. “Personally, the week was a blur for me. I had worked 14 PGA Tour Champions events in my career, so I knew what a tournament week was about, but this was on another level. So many more logistics in place and a heightened sense of excitement within the community. It was a great inaugural event, and I really enjoyed developing relationships with many players and their families. And of course, we could not have asked for a better ending to see two of the up and coming stars battle it out with Bryson DeChambeau, and Matthew Wolff coming out on top with his incredible eagle on the final hole!”
Various contingency plans have been put forth and discussed by professional sports organizations in regards to continuing seasons with or without fans, with golf no exception. Even if events are held without a crowd in attendance, having them available for viewing would help fill a suddenly gaping void left in the sporting world.
“I am a huge sports fan and it’s amazing the difference when there are no live sports to attend or on television,” Weinhold said. “Usually, there are too many options to choose from. I think sports coming back, even with no fans for the time being, would be a boost to many people. Specifically, the PGA Tour is so embedded in charity and assisting the communities where events are held, the impact these events make is huge. By hosting the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, over $1.5 million was donated through the 3M Open Fund.”
While it made its debut in the opening weekend of July a year ago, the 3M Open was moved later in the month this season. Currently it remains there, with hopes it can go forward as scheduled while all involved continually monitor the situation.
“There has been a modified PGA Tour schedule released in the past week, and the 3M Open stays in their July 20-26 slot,” Weinhold said. “Regarding the golf course specifically, no real changes will affect operations. We prepare the golf course in a similar way for our members throughout the season and make minor adjustments as we get closer to the event. The bigger decisions affect the build-out in advance of the event that is scheduled to begin on May 1. Will there be fans allowed at the event? If so, are grandstands allowed? Will skyboxes be allowed? At this point, we do not have these answers, but we still have time.”
After preparing the course and club to hold a PGA Tour event last year, alterations going into this year have been on a smaller scale.
“From a course standpoint, the bunkers were renovated last fall,” Weinhold said. “We put in around 200 tons of Ohio’s Best Sand, while removing some bunkers that were not really in play anymore and moving some bunkers to a more strategic position. No other changes are planned, and we thought the golf course performed very well given the weather and seasonal challenges we had ahead of the event. From a fan standpoint, there will be some logistical changes to allow for an expansion of offerings during the event, with an idea of making the 3M Open a must-attend event in the summer.
“It’s what we are built to do. Being owned by the PGA Tour, TPC courses are designed around hosting events; 51 weeks out of the year, we are a private club that takes care of our members, and the other week we host the best players on the planet. Hollis Cavner and the Pro Links staff that puts on the event are some of the best in the business. Add in a fabulous sponsor of 3M that is committed to making the 3M Open a premier event and it is a recipe for success.”
