Highway 47/Ferry Street north of Highway 10 in Anoka will close around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, for repairs and resurfacing between Highway 10 and Bunker Lake Boulevard, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
During the closure, traffic will detour on Highway 10, Bunker Lake Boulevard/County Road 116 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard/County Road 57. Although most cross streets will close during the resurfacing, local residents will be able to use local streets and cross Highway 47 at either McKinley Street or Wilson Street depending on the location of work, MnDOT says.
Weather permitting, all work will be completed, and Highway 47 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
MnDOT asks drivers to use the signed detour or alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.
For more information on the Highway 47/Highway 169 resurfacing and ADA project, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy47-169-anoka/index.html.
MnDOT says all motorists should plan ahead, allow extra time and check 511 for updates at 511mn.org.
