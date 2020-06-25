Wargo Nature Center is providing free, virtual nature camps this summer.
Small groups of campers will be able to participate in weeklong virtual programming with the same focus of fun and engagement that is usually provided in person by Wargo naturalists. Each camper will receive a free Camp-in-a-Box set to support their virtual camp. For those who are unable to participate virtually, there will be a limited number of Camp-in-a-Box sets available that kids can use to participate in the same activities at home on their own schedule. The box will include items such as a day camp T-shirt, water bottle, supplies specific to the individual camp (tie-dye supplies, magnifying lens, paracord, goggles, etc.), as well as basic camp supplies like crayons and paper.
Many of the camps offered each summer will be back, including Tom and Huck, Grandparents Camp, Survival Adventures, as well as new camp opportunities. Recreational camps will be a hybrid of virtual programming on the first day and then small group in-person experiences for the remaining days.
CDC and MDH guidelines for safety and disinfection will be key to the successful operation of these events. Registration is accepted online at anokacountyparks.com.
Call the Wargo Nature Center at 763-324-3350 for more information.
