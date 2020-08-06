Area voters will cast ballots in primary elections Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who wish to vote in person. Some polling locations have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find your polling place online at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Absentee voting has been available since June 26. To be counted, mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 11 and received by the county by Thursday, Aug. 13.
Voters may also drop off their absentee ballots in person at the Anoka County Government Center or at their city hall. Ballots must be dropped of by 3 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Eligible voters can have an agent drop off their ballot (learn more at tinyurl.com/y2qtp83j).
To cast an absentee ballot in person, voters may go to the Anoka County Government Center (2100 Third Ave., Anoka) during normal business hours or during the extended hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Voters can also cast absentee ballots in person at the city hall in their city of residence. A list of locations is at tinyurl.com/yxjqewf6.
Curbside voting is available on Election Day for anyone who cannot enter the polling place for any reason, including concerns for their health. Curbside voting allows a voter to register to vote and vote without leaving their vehicle.
If someone chooses curbside voting, two election judges will bring a ballot to the vehicle and then bring the ballot inside and put it in the ballot box. Learn more at tinyurl.com/ya9qxsym.
Races with primaries on the ballot in ABC Newspapers’ coverage area include U.S. senator, the 3rd, 5th and 6th Congressional Districts, Minnesota House Districts 31A and 38A, Anoka County Board District 6, Anoka mayor, Blaine mayor and City Council Wards 1 and 3, Columbia Heights City Council, and Coon Rapids City Council at large and Ward 4.
Sample ballots are available from the Secretary of State’s Office at MNvotes.org.
More information from the county, including information on voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, is at tinyurl.com/ybja7k4p. Voters with questions about the 2020 elections or protecting their health while voting can contact the Anoka County Elections Office at 763-324-1300 or elections@co.anoka.mn.us.
ABC Newspapers published voters guides in the July 31 edition of its papers. The guides are available here.
Local election results will be posted at abcnewspapers.com.
