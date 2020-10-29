HeightsNEXT is seeking volunteers for a fall cleanup Sunday, Nov. 1, along Central Avenue.
The effort is intended to freshen up local streetscapes and prevent trash from drifting with next spring’s melting snow through storm drains into the Mississippi River.
Interested volunteers should meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, in the parking lot of the Columbia Heights Public Library, located at 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. The cleanup will occur rain or shine.
Bags and safety vests will be provided to aid in picking up litter. Volunteers should bring their own gloves and dress appropriately for trash cleanup. The event will be socially distanced, with each group of volunteers dispersing to clean their own section of Central Avenue. Volunteers must wear masks when picking up and returning vests and bags.
After volunteers complete their cleanup, they are invited to meet back at the Columbia Heights Public Library to return vests and pick up refreshments to go.
To volunteer, sign up at facebook.com/HeightsNext, email info@heightsnext.org or simply show up on the day of the event.
HeightsNEXT is a sustainable community movement in Columbia Heights that seeks to promote green technology, resilience, sustainability, justice and equality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.