Fridley recently joined 14 other Minnesota communities to promote home energy efficiency to help residents lower their energy bills and increase home comfort.
The Intercity Home Energy Squad Challenge was formed to challenge residents to get a home energy visit through the Home Energy Squad to learn how their home uses energy and identify energy-saving opportunities.
The Home Energy Squad is a joint program offered by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy to help customers reduce energy use. To qualify for a visit, you must be a Minnesota electric customer of Xcel Energy, and an Xcel Energy or CenterPoint Energy natural gas customer.
The Home Energy Squad is usually delivered as an in-person home visit, however, to help Minnesotans save energy while also staying safe at home, Xcel and CenterPoint are offering free Virtual Home Energy Squad visits. During a virtual visit, an energy consultant will guide customers on a walk-through assessment of their homes via video chat. Residents will receive energy-saving tips to start saving energy right away and recommendations for next steps that may include an in-person visit and the installation of additional products at a later date.
To learn more about the challenge and sign up, visit tinyurl.com/y22x5gl2 or call 651-328-6220.
