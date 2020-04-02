Spring Lake Park artist Jill Mason is hosting a virtual painting class throughout the month of April.
All live classes will take place 1:30-3:30 p.m. The themes for each class are spring bike on Monday, April 6; daisies and paisleys on Monday, April 13; spring cactus on Monday, April 20; and butterflies on Monday, April 27.
Mason will be available to help give participants tips, outlines for tracing and a list of supplies they’ll need. Once participants register, they’ll be given a link to a private Facebook group to join and watch the live stream of the class. Once the class is done, participants will have access to the recorded video for one week.
The cost of the class is $10. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/u4pekt4.
