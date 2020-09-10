The public is invited to participate in a virtual open house through Monday, Sept. 28, to learn more about proposed designs for the future of Highway 65 in Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Ham Lake.
Highway 65 is viewed as a gateway that connects communities in the Twin Cities Metro area and provides access to greater Minnesota. The section of Highway 65 between Bunker Lake Boulevard in Ham Lake and County Road 10/Mounds View Boulevard in Spring Lake Park currently has capacity, access, mobility and safety issues.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Anoka County and the cities of Blaine, Ham Lake and Spring Lake Park, is studying this section of the highway. Along with input from the community, three cost-effective solutions were identified to address the transportation needs of all users, according to MnDOT.
The online open house presents proposed designs to address safety, congestion, access and bicycle and pedestrian needs. Participants can view several layouts, ask questions and give feedback.
To learn more and to visit the online open house, visit the Highway 65 study meetings page at tinyurl.com/y4nf7y8m. If you need the information in a different format, call 651-366-4718 or email your request to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.
