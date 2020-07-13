The public is invited to participate in a virtual online open house beginning Tuesday, July 14, to learn about upcoming improvements to Highway 10 and the Rum River Bridge in Anoka.
Beginning in 2022, MnDOT plans to replace the Highway 10 bridge over the Rum River and repair other bridges along the Highway 10 corridor in Anoka. Additional funds are also being sought to make other improvements near the bridge, including reconstruction of the Ferry Street (Highway 47/Highway 10/169) interchange and building auxiliary lanes from Ferry Street to Seventh Avenue, according to MnDOT.
The online virtual open house will allow participants the opportunity to learn more about the project, view the current and proposed roadway layout, ask questions and give feedback. The public is invited to view the open house materials when it is convenient for them through mid-August. A link to the online open house can be found at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka/index.html.
