Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.