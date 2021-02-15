A virtual live public meeting is planned 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, regarding upcoming construction projects for the Ramsey Gateway project.
Scheduled for construction in 2023, the project will replace signalized intersections with grade-separated interchanges with Highway 10 at Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard.
To participate in this meeting, preregistration is required at anokacountyramseygateway.com. Those who are not able to attend the virtual meeting can learn more about the project and share their input through Friday, March 5, by visiting the website and clicking the “Visit the Virtual Open House” link.
Anoka County, in partnership with MnDOT, the city of Ramsey and the Design Consultant Team from Bolton & Menk will host the live presentation. This meeting will include a history of the proposed project, introduce the improvements, share the anticipated construction timeline, and allow for public comment opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.